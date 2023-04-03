Search
Shaun Noe
101.56% percent quarterly performance for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $0.73, up 4.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has traded in a range of $0.31-$1.57.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.70%. With a float of $184.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 163 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.28, operating margin of -718.78, and the pretax margin is -771.78.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,979. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 31,381 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 472,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 27,197 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $21,649. This insider now owns 189,325 shares in total.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -772.24 while generating a return on equity of -207.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Looking closely at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPPI) raw stochastic average was set at 53.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7837, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7178. However, in the short run, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7600. Second resistance stands at $0.7700. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7000.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 145.00 million has total of 203,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,110 K in contrast with the sum of -75,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,110 K and last quarter income was -8,990 K.

