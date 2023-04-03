10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) volume exceeds 1.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $52.47, up 7.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.22 and dropped to $52.33 before settling in for the closing price of $52.05. Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has traded in a range of $23.81-$83.34.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 48.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -176.30%. With a float of $90.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1243 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.75, operating margin of -31.71, and the pretax margin is -31.36.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 97,756. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $48.88, taking the stock ownership to the 863,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,941 for $47.75, making the entire transaction worth $92,689. This insider now owns 909,715 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -32.15 while generating a return on equity of -20.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -176.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Looking closely at 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 98.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.37. However, in the short run, 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.23. Second resistance stands at $58.67. The third major resistance level sits at $61.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.45.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.00 billion has total of 115,357K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 516,410 K in contrast with the sum of -166,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 156,230 K and last quarter income was -17,220 K.