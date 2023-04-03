Search
Steve Mayer
-11.64% percent quarterly performance for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is not indicative of the underlying story

Markets

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) on Friday soared 1.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $54.03. Within the past 52 weeks, NDAQ’s price has moved between $46.77 and $69.22.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.80%. With a float of $340.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $491.27 million.

The firm has a total of 6377 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.39, operating margin of +26.94, and the pretax margin is +23.69.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nasdaq Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 262,550. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $52.51, taking the stock ownership to the 48,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,000 for $56.17, making the entire transaction worth $168,510. This insider now owns 53,083 shares in total.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.07 while generating a return on equity of 17.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.53% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nasdaq Inc., NDAQ], we can find that recorded value of 2.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Nasdaq Inc.’s (NDAQ) raw stochastic average was set at 19.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.14. The third major resistance level sits at $55.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.56.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.42 billion based on 489,003K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,226 M and income totals 1,125 M. The company made 1,582 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 240,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

