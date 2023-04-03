12.13% percent quarterly performance for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) stock priced at $0.4874, up 9.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5437 and dropped to $0.461 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. OPAD’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $5.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.50%. With a float of $205.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.62, operating margin of -3.22, and the pretax margin is -3.75.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Offerpad Solutions Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 235,887. In this transaction Director of this company bought 140,359 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,378,106 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director bought 359,641 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $610,347. This insider now owns 1,237,747 shares in total.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.76 while generating a return on equity of -78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.72 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (OPAD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6815, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1821. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5601 in the near term. At $0.5933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6428. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4774, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4279. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3947.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 119.20 million, the company has a total of 246,969K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,952 M while annual income is -148,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 677,210 K while its latest quarter income was -121,140 K.