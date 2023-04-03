13.01% volatility in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) last month: This is a red flag warning

March 31, 2023, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) trading session started at the price of $0.42, that was 4.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4472 and dropped to $0.42 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. A 52-week range for PBLA has been $0.41 – $87.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -96.20%. With a float of $14.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6 employees.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$8.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$8.8) by $0.4. This company achieved a return on equity of -3,230.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -85.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1620, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.5989. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4529 in the near term. At $0.4637, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4801. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4257, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4093. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3985.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Key Stats

There are 14,596K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.20 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -34,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -4,730 K.