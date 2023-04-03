13.15% volatility in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.346, soaring 3.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.346 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Within the past 52 weeks, LPTX’s price has moved between $0.27 and $1.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.00%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.24 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 8.28%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5281, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8243. However, in the short run, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3473. Second resistance stands at $0.3547. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3313, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3227. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3153.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 38.90 million based on 118,750K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -54,600 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.