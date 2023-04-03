158.00% percent quarterly performance for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) stock priced at $2.18, down -5.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.31 and dropped to $1.98 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. EMAN’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $2.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.90%. With a float of $77.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.02 million.

The firm has a total of 109 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.81, operating margin of -9.61, and the pretax margin is -3.61.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of eMagin Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 18,299. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 21,605 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,762,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,500 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,866. This insider now owns 2,783,889 shares in total.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.61 while generating a return on equity of -5.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 42.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are eMagin Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02 and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [eMagin Corporation, EMAN], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, eMagin Corporation’s (EMAN) raw stochastic average was set at 85.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.45. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.61.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 180.61 million, the company has a total of 82,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,530 K while annual income is -1,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,390 K while its latest quarter income was 810 K.