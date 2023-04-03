18.16% volatility in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Friday, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) trading session started with a -28.06% drop from the session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. A 52-week range for CYXT has been $0.42 – $15.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.90%. With a float of $133.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 755 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.54, operating margin of -5.80, and the pretax margin is -47.69.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 650,810. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 55,294 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 194,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,304 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $227,208. This insider now owns 54,258 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -47.60 while generating a return on equity of -71.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

The latest stats from [Cyxtera Technologies Inc., CYXT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was superior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 232.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0821, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9367. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3925. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4797. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5263. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2587, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2121. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1249.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

There are 179,684K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 76.40 million. As of now, sales total 746,000 K while income totals -355,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 192,900 K while its last quarter net income were -210,200 K.