2.18% volatility in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) last month: This is a red flag warning

March 31, 2023, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) trading session started at the price of $208.00, that was 1.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $210.23 and dropped to $207.44 before settling in for the closing price of $207.01. A 52-week range for CDNS has been $132.32 – $209.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.70%. With a float of $270.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.21 million.

In an organization with 10200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.05, operating margin of +30.15, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cadence Design Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 5,325,722. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 25,715 shares at a rate of $207.11, taking the stock ownership to the 148,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 12,858 for $207.11, making the entire transaction worth $2,662,977. This insider now owns 68,742 shares in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.97) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 30.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.68% during the next five years compared to 51.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.29.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 99.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $194.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.22. However, in the short run, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $211.07. Second resistance stands at $212.04. The third major resistance level sits at $213.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $208.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $206.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $205.49.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

There are 272,940K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 56.56 billion. As of now, sales total 3,562 M while income totals 848,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 899,880 K while its last quarter net income were 240,390 K.