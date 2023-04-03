$2.41M in average volume shows that Accenture plc (ACN) is heading in the right direction

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) on Friday soared 1.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $282.66. Within the past 52 weeks, ACN’s price has moved between $242.80 and $345.30.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.00%. With a float of $661.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $662.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 721000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 1,877,175. In this transaction Chair & CEO of this company sold 6,511 shares at a rate of $288.31, taking the stock ownership to the 26,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,874 for $287.20, making the entire transaction worth $538,206. This insider now owns 2,980 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Accenture plc (ACN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86, a number that is poised to hit 3.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.42 million, its volume of 2.87 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 99.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.38.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 69.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $271.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $279.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $286.98 in the near term. At $288.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $290.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $283.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $281.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $280.28.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 187.29 billion based on 631,871K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 61,594 M and income totals 6,877 M. The company made 15,814 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,524 M in sales during its previous quarter.