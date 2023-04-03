3.00% volatility in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) kicked off on Friday, up 0.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.82. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has traded in a range of $6.78-$11.44.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -7.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -662.70%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34004 employees.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 547,440. In this transaction EVP, North America Commercial of this company sold 58,066 shares at a rate of $9.43, taking the stock ownership to the 165,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Exec. VP, European Commercial sold 54,007 for $9.43, making the entire transaction worth $509,173. This insider now owns 69,770 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -662.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.60% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) saw its 5-day average volume 10.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.90 in the near term. At $8.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.93 billion has total of 1,110,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,925 M in contrast with the sum of -2,353 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,883 M and last quarter income was -1,221 M.