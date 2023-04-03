3.47% volatility in MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 31, 2023, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) opened at $1,273.88, higher 4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1,325.668 and dropped to $1,266.125 before settling in for the closing price of $1266.80. Price fluctuations for MELI have ranged from $600.68 to $1275.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 54.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 469.50% at the time writing. With a float of $46.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40548 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.02, operating margin of +10.01, and the pretax margin is +7.40.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MercadoLibre Inc. is 7.85%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 187,500. In this transaction Executive VP Corporate Affairs of this company sold 150 shares at a rate of $1250.00, taking the stock ownership to the 200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Executive VP Corporate Affairs sold 150 for $1265.00, making the entire transaction worth $189,750. This insider now owns 350 shares in total.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.42) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +4.57 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 469.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.55% during the next five years compared to 100.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.60, a number that is poised to hit 4.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 43.43.

During the past 100 days, MercadoLibre Inc.’s (MELI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1,181.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $944.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1,340.44 in the near term. At $1,362.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1,399.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1,280.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1,243.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1,221.36.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) Key Stats

There are currently 50,258K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,537 M according to its annual income of 482,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,002 M and its income totaled 165,000 K.