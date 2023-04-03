$3.70M in average volume shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is heading in the right direction

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $17.385, down -3.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.60 and dropped to $16.27 before settling in for the closing price of $17.33. Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has traded in a range of $2.02-$17.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.80%. With a float of $67.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.58 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 11.79%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 659,872. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 41,242 shares at a rate of $16.00, taking the stock ownership to the 261,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 196,563 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,948,445. This insider now owns 288,137 shares in total.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viking Therapeutics Inc., VKTX], we can find that recorded value of 22.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 243.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.17. The third major resistance level sits at $18.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.75.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.36 billion has total of 78,419K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -68,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -19,560 K.