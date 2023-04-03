32.11% volatility in Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) stock priced at $0.2444, down -9.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.255 and dropped to $0.225 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. TRKA’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $1.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 191.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -95.00%. With a float of $308.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Troika Media Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 307.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) saw its 5-day average volume 91.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 86.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 239.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 213.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2680, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4002. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2567 in the near term. At $0.2709, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2109. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1967.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 92.15 million, the company has a total of 67,831K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 116,410 K while annual income is -38,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 119,810 K while its latest quarter income was 1,270 K.