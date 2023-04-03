39.47% percent quarterly performance for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 31, 2023, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) opened at $6.48, lower -1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.54 and dropped to $6.32 before settling in for the closing price of $6.45. Price fluctuations for RIG have ranged from $2.32 to $7.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -2.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.40% at the time writing. With a float of $669.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $726.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5340 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.25, operating margin of -0.82, and the pretax margin is -21.83.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 222,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $7.40, taking the stock ownership to the 141,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND COO sold 70,994 for $6.81, making the entire transaction worth $483,469. This insider now owns 482,813 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -24.12 while generating a return on equity of -5.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Transocean Ltd. (RIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Looking closely at Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG), its last 5-days average volume was 20.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 25.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 66.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.42. However, in the short run, Transocean Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.49. Second resistance stands at $6.63. The third major resistance level sits at $6.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.05.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

There are currently 731,848K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,575 M according to its annual income of -621,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 606,000 K and its income totaled -350,000 K.