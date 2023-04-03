$5.40M in average volume shows that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is heading in the right direction

On March 31, 2023, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) opened at $24.54, higher 1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.20 and dropped to $24.36 before settling in for the closing price of $24.42. Price fluctuations for ZI have ranged from $20.72 to $61.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.00% at the time writing. With a float of $295.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $402.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.86, operating margin of +16.68, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 28,284,462. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $28.28, taking the stock ownership to the 12,288,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 41,667 for $28.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,178,127. This insider now owns 362,377 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.10% during the next five years compared to 56.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Looking closely at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI), its last 5-days average volume was 3.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.32. However, in the short run, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.15. Second resistance stands at $25.60. The third major resistance level sits at $25.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

There are currently 404,291K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,098 M according to its annual income of 63,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 301,600 K and its income totaled 23,200 K.