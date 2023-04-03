Search
Steve Mayer
6.65% volatility in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) last month: This is a red flag warning

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) kicked off on Friday, down -2.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has traded in a range of $1.67-$10.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.70%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.81 million.

In an organization with 63 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 898. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $8.98, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 51,301 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $100,037. This insider now owns 171,301 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.34 million. That was better than the volume of 1.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 80.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.96. However, in the short run, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.07. Second resistance stands at $9.42. The third major resistance level sits at $9.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.71.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 873.66 million has total of 97,293K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -106,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -26,630 K.

