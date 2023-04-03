8.60% percent quarterly performance for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Friday, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) stock price up 6.02% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $24.43. TDOC’s price has ranged from $21.60 to $77.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 59.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.40%. With a float of $160.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5600 employees.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 25,130. In this transaction SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $25.13, taking the stock ownership to the 25,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 22,040 for $25.91, making the entire transaction worth $571,078. This insider now owns 603,434 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teladoc Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -84.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Looking closely at Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 32.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.86. However, in the short run, Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.37. Second resistance stands at $26.83. The third major resistance level sits at $27.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.67.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.97 billion, the company has a total of 162,617K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,407 M while annual income is -13,660 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 637,710 K while its latest quarter income was -3,810 M.