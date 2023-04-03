A look at McDonald’s Corporation’s (MCD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $278.92, soaring 0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $280.635 and dropped to $278.50 before settling in for the closing price of $277.79. Within the past 52 weeks, MCD’s price has moved between $228.34 and $281.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.00%. With a float of $730.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $731.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 150000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.43, operating margin of +44.66, and the pretax margin is +33.76.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of McDonald’s Corporation is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 70.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 1,030,606. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 3,850 shares at a rate of $267.69, taking the stock ownership to the 34,637 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s SVP – Corporate Controller sold 2,876 for $270.00, making the entire transaction worth $776,520. This insider now owns 1,184 shares in total.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.45) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +26.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.75% during the next five years compared to 2.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Trading Performance Indicators

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 154.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.34, a number that is poised to hit 2.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Looking closely at McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.74.

During the past 100 days, McDonald’s Corporation’s (MCD) raw stochastic average was set at 90.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $268.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $261.28. However, in the short run, McDonald’s Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $280.66. Second resistance stands at $281.72. The third major resistance level sits at $282.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $278.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $277.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $276.39.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 203.20 billion based on 731,497K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,183 M and income totals 6,177 M. The company made 5,927 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,903 M in sales during its previous quarter.