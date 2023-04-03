A look at NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) stock priced at $17.71, down -1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.11 and dropped to $17.29 before settling in for the closing price of $17.61. NEO’s price has ranged from $6.00 to $19.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -151.90%. With a float of $122.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.70 million.

The firm has a total of 2100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.99, operating margin of -29.55, and the pretax margin is -31.26.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.30 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -151.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to -45.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeoGenomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NeoGenomics Inc., NEO], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.42. The third major resistance level sits at $18.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.28.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.24 billion, the company has a total of 127,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 509,730 K while annual income is -144,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 138,710 K while its latest quarter income was -22,690 K.