A look at RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $17.43, up 6.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.585 and dropped to $17.39 before settling in for the closing price of $17.19. Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has traded in a range of $9.85-$32.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.00%. With a float of $33.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 97 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 50,125. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $20.05, taking the stock ownership to the 6,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $18.99, making the entire transaction worth $47,487. This insider now owns 14,900 shares in total.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.67) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 392.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.49 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.83 in the near term. At $19.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.44.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 589.40 million has total of 34,287K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,530 K in contrast with the sum of -83,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -21,240 K.