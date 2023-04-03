A look at Sprout Social Inc.’s (SPT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) stock priced at $59.36, up 3.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.605 and dropped to $59.09 before settling in for the closing price of $58.80. SPT’s price has ranged from $38.39 to $85.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 41.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.30%. With a float of $46.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1141 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.42, operating margin of -20.36, and the pretax margin is -19.65.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 327,000. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 5,450 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 4,500 for $55.49, making the entire transaction worth $249,716. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -19.79 while generating a return on equity of -34.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sprout Social Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 363.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.62 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.33.

During the past 100 days, Sprout Social Inc.’s (SPT) raw stochastic average was set at 53.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.63 in the near term. At $64.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.60.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.24 billion, the company has a total of 55,062K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 253,830 K while annual income is -50,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 69,660 K while its latest quarter income was -11,940 K.