A look at Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) stock priced at $19.09, up 6.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.60 and dropped to $19.02 before settling in for the closing price of $18.85. RUN’s price has ranged from $16.69 to $39.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 34.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 304.30%. With a float of $204.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12408 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.28, operating margin of -28.53, and the pretax margin is -36.50.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 52,854. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,986 shares at a rate of $17.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,411,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 2,842 for $17.70, making the entire transaction worth $50,306. This insider now owns 1,280,403 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunrun Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Looking closely at Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), its last 5-days average volume was 10.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.89. However, in the short run, Sunrun Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.83. Second resistance stands at $21.50. The third major resistance level sits at $22.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.67.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.04 billion, the company has a total of 214,416K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,321 M while annual income is 173,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 609,150 K while its latest quarter income was 63,020 K.