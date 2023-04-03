A major move is in the offing as First BanCorp. (FBP) market cap hits 1.98 billion

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) kicked off on Friday, up 4.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.94. Over the past 52 weeks, FBP has traded in a range of $10.69-$16.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.10%. With a float of $177.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3133 employees.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First BanCorp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 34,827. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $11.61, taking the stock ownership to the 84,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $12.65, making the entire transaction worth $6,325. This insider now owns 25,928 shares in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.40% during the next five years compared to 39.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First BanCorp.’s (FBP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Looking closely at First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, First BanCorp.’s (FBP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.04. However, in the short run, First BanCorp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.58. Second resistance stands at $11.74. The third major resistance level sits at $12.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.70.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.98 billion has total of 180,586K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 985,710 K in contrast with the sum of 305,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 263,050 K and last quarter income was 73,170 K.