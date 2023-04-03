A major move is in the offing as Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) market cap hits 1.99 billion

March 31, 2023, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) trading session started at the price of $8.06, that was 13.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.44 and dropped to $8.06 before settling in for the closing price of $7.86. A 52-week range for KC has been $1.77 – $7.95.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 45.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -58.90%. With a float of $112.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10209 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.25, operating margin of -27.52, and the pretax margin is -32.57.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -32.50 while generating a return on equity of -27.05.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.4 million, its volume of 4.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 92.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.53 in the near term. At $10.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.77.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

There are 253,686K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.99 billion. As of now, sales total 1,422 M while income totals -249,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 276,770 K while its last quarter net income were -111,490 K.