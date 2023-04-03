A major move is in the offing as Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) market cap hits 8.53 million

On March 31, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) opened at $0.17, lower -19.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.1433 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for SYTA have ranged from $0.11 to $1.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.80% at the time writing. With a float of $44.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.87 million.

The firm has a total of 27 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA], we can find that recorded value of 3.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1783, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4132. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1739. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1953. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2106. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1372, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1219. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1005.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

There are currently 62,269K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,550 K according to its annual income of -23,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,570 K and its income totaled -530 K.