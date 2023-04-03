A major move is in the offing as Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) market cap hits 262.40 million

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $0.98, up 7.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.97 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Over the past 52 weeks, URG has traded in a range of $0.85-$1.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.70%. With a float of $216.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.69 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.86%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 31,367. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 63,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Director sold 175,500 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $224,535. This insider now owns 63,366 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13810.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc., URG], we can find that recorded value of 1.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1103, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1757. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0917. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9333. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9017.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 262.40 million has total of 264,727K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20 K in contrast with the sum of -17,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,960 K.