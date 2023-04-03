A major move is in the offing as Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) market cap hits 36.23 billion

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) stock priced at $130.18, up 2.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.27 and dropped to $129.99 before settling in for the closing price of $129.33. YUM’s price has ranged from $103.96 to $133.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.40%. With a float of $277.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.33, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 479,558. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,734 shares at a rate of $128.43, taking the stock ownership to the 57,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s COO and CPO sold 3,925 for $130.00, making the entire transaction worth $510,250. This insider now owns 14,393 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.43% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yum! Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Looking closely at Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 86.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.38. However, in the short run, Yum! Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $132.90. Second resistance stands at $133.73. The third major resistance level sits at $135.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.34.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.23 billion, the company has a total of 280,108K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,842 M while annual income is 1,325 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,019 M while its latest quarter income was 371,000 K.