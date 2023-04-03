Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is 21.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Friday, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) surged 5.97% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $13.57. Price fluctuations for ACCD have ranged from $4.61 to $19.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.90% at the time writing. With a float of $68.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2350 employees.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Accolade Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 3,369. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 282 shares at a rate of $11.95, taking the stock ownership to the 154,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s President sold 180 for $11.95, making the entire transaction worth $2,150. This insider now owns 145,126 shares in total.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Accolade Inc. (ACCD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Accolade Inc.’s (ACCD) raw stochastic average was set at 96.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.82 in the near term. At $15.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.25. The third support level lies at $12.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Key Stats

There are currently 72,787K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 987.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 310,020 K according to its annual income of -123,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 90,950 K and its income totaled -39,870 K.