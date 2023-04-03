Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 399,560 K

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $10.60, up 8.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.44 and dropped to $10.41 before settling in for the closing price of $10.42. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has traded in a range of $8.62-$48.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.80%. With a float of $221.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.68 million.

In an organization with 2552 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 220,673. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $12.77, taking the stock ownership to the 17,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $16.71, making the entire transaction worth $288,791. This insider now owns 34,573 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.98) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.11. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.67. Second resistance stands at $12.07. The third major resistance level sits at $12.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.61.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.06 billion has total of 293,995K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,349 M in contrast with the sum of -707,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 399,560 K and last quarter income was -322,440 K.