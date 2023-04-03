Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.89% last month.

Company News

On March 31, 2023, Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) opened at $15.10, higher 3.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.61 and dropped to $15.02 before settling in for the closing price of $15.01. Price fluctuations for AMBC have ranged from $7.24 to $17.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -15.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.50% at the time writing. With a float of $44.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 145 workers is very important to gauge.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ambac Financial Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 10,050. In this transaction Senior Managing Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $10.05, taking the stock ownership to the 56,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $8.43, making the entire transaction worth $84,306. This insider now owns 55,000 shares in total.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.72) by $8.09. This company achieved a net margin of +138.52 while generating a return on equity of 45.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 28.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

The latest stats from [Ambac Financial Group Inc., AMBC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was superior to 0.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s (AMBC) raw stochastic average was set at 50.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.96. The third major resistance level sits at $16.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.78. The third support level lies at $14.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Key Stats

There are currently 45,287K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 679.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 505,000 K according to its annual income of 521,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 220,000 K and its income totaled 174,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,905 M

Shaun Noe -
Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.92, soaring 0.38% from the previous trading...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) market cap hits 4.86 billion

Steve Mayer -
March 31, 2023, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) trading session started at the price of $2.13, that was -3.77% drop from the session before....
Read more

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) last year’s performance of -15.86% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) stock priced at $27.00, up 3.74% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.