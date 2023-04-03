American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 19,640 M

On Friday, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) surged 0.62% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $90.43. Price fluctuations for AEP have ranged from $80.30 to $105.60 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 4.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.40% at the time writing. With a float of $513.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.88 million.

In an organization with 16974 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Electric Power Company Inc. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 366,485. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 3,997 shares at a rate of $91.69, taking the stock ownership to the 11,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,829 for $91.16, making the entire transaction worth $257,892. This insider now owns 5,209 shares in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.76% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) raw stochastic average was set at 38.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.75. However, in the short run, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.32. Second resistance stands at $91.64. The third major resistance level sits at $92.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.66.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Key Stats

There are currently 514,407K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,640 M according to its annual income of 2,307 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,881 M and its income totaled 384,300 K.