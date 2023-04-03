American Express Company (AXP) 20 Days SMA touches -0.08%: The odds favor the bear

On March 31, 2023, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) opened at $163.67, higher 1.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $165.08 and dropped to $161.75 before settling in for the closing price of $162.41. Price fluctuations for AXP have ranged from $130.65 to $192.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.80% at the time writing. With a float of $741.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $748.00 million.

The firm has a total of 77300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +19.70, and the pretax margin is +17.23.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 952,187. In this transaction President, U.S. Consumer Serv of this company sold 5,456 shares at a rate of $174.52, taking the stock ownership to the 7,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Colleague Experience Off sold 15,217 for $173.18, making the entire transaction worth $2,635,280. This insider now owns 13,712 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.22) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +13.41 while generating a return on equity of 31.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.83, a number that is poised to hit 2.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Express Company, AXP], we can find that recorded value of 3.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.71.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 56.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $169.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $166.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $167.26. The third major resistance level sits at $169.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $159.44.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

There are currently 744,066K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 120.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,625 M according to its annual income of 7,514 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,383 M and its income totaled 1,572 M.