American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -30.99% last month.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.131, plunging -8.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1501 and dropped to $0.1289 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Within the past 52 weeks, AREB’s price has moved between $0.13 and $2.37.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.10%. With a float of $16.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.93 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 3.27%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 7.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1966, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4110. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1518. Second resistance stands at $0.1616. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1730. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1306, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1192. The third support level lies at $0.1094 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.60 million based on 16,553K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 990 K and income totals -6,100 K. The company made 4,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.