American Tower Corporation (AMT) is -1.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 31, 2023, American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) opened at $201.14, higher 1.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $204.49 and dropped to $201.01 before settling in for the closing price of $201.18. Price fluctuations for AMT have ranged from $178.17 to $282.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 10.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.60% at the time writing. With a float of $464.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.65 million.

In an organization with 6391 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.21, operating margin of +29.01, and the pretax margin is +16.06.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Tower Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,954,875. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,025 shares at a rate of $195.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director sold 1,739 for $218.59, making the entire transaction worth $380,128. This insider now owns 22,099 shares in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +16.49 while generating a return on equity of 33.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.09% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Tower Corporation (AMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.80.

During the past 100 days, American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $206.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $226.58. However, in the short run, American Tower Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $205.55. Second resistance stands at $206.76. The third major resistance level sits at $209.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $202.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $199.80. The third support level lies at $198.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Key Stats

There are currently 465,646K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,711 M according to its annual income of 1,766 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,705 M and its income totaled -683,800 K.