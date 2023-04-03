Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is expecting 6.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $7.41, up 4.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.72 and dropped to $7.40 before settling in for the closing price of $7.35. Over the past 52 weeks, AIV has traded in a range of $5.21-$9.77.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -28.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, with a float of $138.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.46 million.

The firm has a total of 62 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -21.23, operating margin of -16.75, and the pretax margin is +57.49.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 9.34%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 13,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,145 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,145 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +39.21 while generating a return on equity of 14.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -23.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 52.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.92. The third major resistance level sits at $8.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.17.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.10 billion has total of 149,925K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 190,340 K in contrast with the sum of 75,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,970 K and last quarter income was -201,090 K.