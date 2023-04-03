Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) with a beta value of 1.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $62.08, up 2.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.33 and dropped to $61.86 before settling in for the closing price of $61.45. Over the past 52 weeks, APO has traded in a range of $45.62-$74.63.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 31.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -172.10%. With a float of $328.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2540 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of -32.16, and the pretax margin is -49.40.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 1,051,694. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $70.11, taking the stock ownership to the 425,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 30,000 for $70.44, making the entire transaction worth $2,113,101. This insider now owns 414,241 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.5) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -27.68 while generating a return on equity of -155.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -172.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.21% during the next five years compared to -26.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.07 million, its volume of 2.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.46.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 41.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.79.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.07 billion has total of 570,652K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,551 M in contrast with the sum of 933,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,101 M and last quarter income was 245,350 K.