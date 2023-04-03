Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.96 million

March 31, 2023, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) trading session started at the price of $17.55, that was 4.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.51 and dropped to $17.55 before settling in for the closing price of $17.46. A 52-week range for RCUS has been $15.70 – $39.75.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 139.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -619.20%. With a float of $51.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.74 million.

The firm has a total of 500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 146,734. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 8,729 shares at a rate of $16.81, taking the stock ownership to the 406,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,600 for $23.52, making the entire transaction worth $37,632. This insider now owns 414,946 shares in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -619.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcus Biosciences Inc., RCUS], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.06. The third major resistance level sits at $19.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.73.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Key Stats

There are 73,011K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.27 billion. As of now, sales total 112,000 K while income totals -267,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 33,660 K while its last quarter net income were -67,460 K.