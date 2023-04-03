Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is expecting -61.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.36, soaring 6.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.34 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Within the past 52 weeks, ARQQ’s price has moved between $0.96 and $16.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 121.60%. With a float of $24.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.93 million.

The firm has a total of 140 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.09, operating margin of -712.78, and the pretax margin is +902.32.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arqit Quantum Inc. is 60.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +902.32 while generating a return on equity of 291.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 121.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53 and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arqit Quantum Inc., ARQQ], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Arqit Quantum Inc.’s (ARQQ) raw stochastic average was set at 4.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6963, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7332. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2067.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 175.50 million based on 134,001K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,210 K and income totals 65,080 K.