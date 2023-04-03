Asana Inc. (ASAN) 20 Days SMA touches 5.28%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Friday, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) stock price up 5.39% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.05. ASAN’s price has ranged from $11.32 to $42.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.70%. With a float of $77.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.35 million.

The firm has a total of 1782 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 69,583. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,336 shares at a rate of $20.86, taking the stock ownership to the 603,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,321 for $20.86, making the entire transaction worth $27,554. This insider now owns 165,300 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Asana Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Asana Inc., ASAN], we can find that recorded value of 1.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.85. The third major resistance level sits at $23.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.15.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.30 billion, the company has a total of 214,388K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 547,210 K while annual income is -407,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 150,230 K while its latest quarter income was -95,030 K.