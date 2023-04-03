Search
admin
admin

Asana Inc. (ASAN) 20 Days SMA touches 5.28%: The odds favor the bear

Top Picks

A new trading day began on Friday, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) stock price up 5.39% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.05. ASAN’s price has ranged from $11.32 to $42.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.70%. With a float of $77.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.35 million.

The firm has a total of 1782 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 69,583. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,336 shares at a rate of $20.86, taking the stock ownership to the 603,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,321 for $20.86, making the entire transaction worth $27,554. This insider now owns 165,300 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Asana Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Asana Inc., ASAN], we can find that recorded value of 1.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.85. The third major resistance level sits at $23.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.15.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.30 billion, the company has a total of 214,388K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 547,210 K while annual income is -407,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 150,230 K while its latest quarter income was -95,030 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can Veritone Inc.’s (VERI) hike of 10.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) kicked off on Friday, up 8.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.37....
Read more

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) on Friday plunged -8.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within...
Read more

227.65% percent quarterly performance for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
On Friday, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) trading session started with a 3.33% jump from the session, before settling in for the closing price of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.