Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.04% last month.

On March 31, 2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) opened at $220.92, higher 1.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $222.77 and dropped to $219.81 before settling in for the closing price of $219.49. Price fluctuations for ADP have ranged from $196.61 to $274.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.40% at the time writing. With a float of $410.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.30 million.

In an organization with 60000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.86, operating margin of +23.05, and the pretax margin is +23.06.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 330,000. In this transaction Corp. VP of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $220.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Corporate VP sold 5,075 for $245.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,243,375. This insider now owns 32,950 shares in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +17.87 while generating a return on equity of 66.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.43% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.05.

During the past 100 days, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) raw stochastic average was set at 19.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $222.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $234.30. However, in the short run, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $223.66. Second resistance stands at $224.70. The third major resistance level sits at $226.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $220.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $218.78. The third support level lies at $217.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Key Stats

There are currently 414,352K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 90.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,498 M according to its annual income of 2,949 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,391 M and its income totaled 813,100 K.