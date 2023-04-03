Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) volume exceeds 2.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

March 31, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) trading session started at the price of $1.45, that was 7.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.412 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. A 52-week range for BTBT has been $0.53 – $3.85.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 91.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.40%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.33 million.

In an organization with 12 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bit Digital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 82.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3439, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2581. However, in the short run, Bit Digital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5893. Second resistance stands at $1.6387. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7273. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4513, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3627. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3133.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are 82,483K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 117.90 million. As of now, sales total 96,080 K while income totals 4,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,130 K while its last quarter net income were -14,340 K.



 

