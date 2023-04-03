Boxed Inc. (BOXD) volume exceeds 8.06 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) stock priced at $0.203, down -15.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.203 and dropped to $0.177 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. BOXD’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $12.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -101.00%. With a float of $61.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.56 million.

In an organization with 250 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.45, operating margin of -24.89, and the pretax margin is -39.05.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Boxed Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 32.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 24,212. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 50,358 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 56,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 47,212 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $22,700. This insider now owns 2,358,601 shares in total.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.37 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -37.90 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -101.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Boxed Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.46 million. That was better than the volume of 11.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Boxed Inc.’s (BOXD) raw stochastic average was set at 13.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 576.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 281.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4461, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8685. However, in the short run, Boxed Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2029. Second resistance stands at $0.2159. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2289. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1769, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1639. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1509.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.48 million, the company has a total of 73,795K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 177,270 K while annual income is -69,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,650 K while its latest quarter income was -26,380 K.