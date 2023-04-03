Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) drop of -4.99% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) stock priced at $0.3575, up 0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.359 and dropped to $0.34 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. FFIE’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $7.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.00%. With a float of $513.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $756.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 586 workers is very important to gauge.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -147.14.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

The latest stats from [Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., FFIE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 75.15 million was superior to 57.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 176.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6069, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2506. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3621. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3700. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3811. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3431, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3320. The third support level lies at $0.3241 if the price breaches the second support level.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 265.77 million, the company has a total of 756,972K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -552,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -153,900 K.

