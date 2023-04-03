Search
Steve Mayer
Can NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRXP) drop of -9.70% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Friday, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) stock price down -10.58% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. NRXP’s price has ranged from $0.49 to $2.70 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $37.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.45 million.

In an organization with 2 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 58,500. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.17, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 30,000 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $33,000. This insider now owns 46,337 shares in total.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.29 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRXP) raw stochastic average was set at 4.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9580, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8786. However, in the short run, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7334. Second resistance stands at $0.8077. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8654. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6014, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5437. The third support level lies at $0.4694 if the price breaches the second support level.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.71 million, the company has a total of 67,691K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -93,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,083 K.

