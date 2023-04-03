Can Okta Inc.’s (OKTA) hike of 4.85% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On March 31, 2023, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) opened at $84.97, higher 2.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.63 and dropped to $83.80 before settling in for the closing price of $84.34. Price fluctuations for OKTA have ranged from $44.12 to $161.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 48.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.00% at the time writing. With a float of $151.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6013 employees.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Okta Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 257,085. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,117 shares at a rate of $82.48, taking the stock ownership to the 22,813 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,184 for $82.48, making the entire transaction worth $180,132. This insider now owns 42,843 shares in total.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -31.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Okta Inc. (OKTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 183.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.98.

During the past 100 days, Okta Inc.’s (OKTA) raw stochastic average was set at 96.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.31 in the near term. At $88.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $90.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.73. The third support level lies at $81.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Key Stats

There are currently 226,987K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,858 M according to its annual income of -815,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 510,210 K and its income totaled -152,920 K.