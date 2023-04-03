Search
Can Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) drop of -0.65% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) stock priced at $1.51, up 0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.56 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. PTRA’s price has ranged from $1.07 to $7.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.70%. With a float of $220.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1247 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.75, operating margin of -71.39, and the pretax margin is -76.92.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 14,445. In this transaction President, Powered & Energy of this company sold 9,535 shares at a rate of $1.51, taking the stock ownership to the 317,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,192 for $1.51, making the entire transaction worth $13,925. This insider now owns 211,581 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -76.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Proterra Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 342.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.6376, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9185. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5700 in the near term. At $1.6200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4000. The third support level lies at $1.3500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 341.89 million, the company has a total of 226,400K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 309,360 K while annual income is -237,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,000 K while its latest quarter income was -80,990 K.

