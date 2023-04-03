Can Veritone Inc.’s (VERI) hike of 10.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) kicked off on Friday, up 8.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.37. Over the past 52 weeks, VERI has traded in a range of $4.57-$19.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 59.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.50%. With a float of $31.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 661 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.66, operating margin of -38.39, and the pretax margin is -15.53.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Veritone Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 107,632. In this transaction President of this company bought 15,420 shares at a rate of $6.98, taking the stock ownership to the 165,422 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President bought 21,288 for $6.88, making the entire transaction worth $146,461. This insider now owns 150,002 shares in total.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -17.07 while generating a return on equity of -31.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Veritone Inc.’s (VERI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veritone Inc. (VERI)

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Veritone Inc.’s (VERI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.04 in the near term. At $6.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.12. The third support level lies at $4.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 196.30 million has total of 36,558K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 149,730 K in contrast with the sum of -25,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,890 K and last quarter income was 11,020 K.