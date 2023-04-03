Can ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) hike of 2.98% in a week be considered a lucky break?

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.33, soaring 4.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.485 and dropped to $3.295 before settling in for the closing price of $3.32. Within the past 52 weeks, VRAY’s price has moved between $2.39 and $4.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 24.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.20%. With a float of $176.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 295 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.01, operating margin of -103.04, and the pretax margin is -105.01.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ViewRay Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 173,460. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 42,000 shares at a rate of $4.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,368 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $4.70, making the entire transaction worth $117,409. This insider now owns 192,790 shares in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -105.01 while generating a return on equity of -85.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.53 in the near term. At $3.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. The third support level lies at $3.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 603.60 million based on 181,805K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 102,210 K and income totals -107,330 K. The company made 34,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.