Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) kicked off at the price of $3.39: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

March 31, 2023, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) trading session started at the price of $3.00, that was 14.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.41 and dropped to $2.97 before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. A 52-week range for CDLX has been $2.57 – $58.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -248.70%. With a float of $32.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.31 million.

The firm has a total of 501 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.34, operating margin of -45.40, and the pretax margin is -156.33.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cardlytics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 11,398. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.80, taking the stock ownership to the 61,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,698. This insider now owns 58,798 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.57) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -155.85 while generating a return on equity of -103.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -248.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.30% during the next five years compared to -61.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cardlytics Inc., CDLX], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc.’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.67.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

There are 33,606K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 99.81 million. As of now, sales total 298,540 K while income totals -465,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 82,500 K while its last quarter net income were -378,280 K.